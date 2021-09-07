American Airlines ends COVID leave for unvaccinated workers

article

American Airlines will no longer offer paid pandemic time off for employees who get sick but are not vaccinated.

It says that applies to workers who are infected or are put into quarantine because of exposure to the virus. Those employees will have to use sick time or take medical leave.

The airline will continue to pay for time off for those employees who have shown proof of vaccination.

American has 133,000 employees.

The policy goes into effect Oct. 1.

