Animals impacted by Gila Bend flooding being cared for by Arizona Humane Society

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Gila Bend flooding victims receive help with housing, animals and everyday needs

The Gila Bend Community Center is open as a temporary shelter, and officials say the American Red Cross is on its way to help residents impacted by the storm.

GILA BEND, Ariz. - Animals impacted by severe flooding in Gila Bend are being cared for by a team from the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), the organization said on Sunday.

A Friday night monsoon swept through the Maricopa County town, killed at least two people and caused dozens of people needing to be rescued from floodwaters.

With hundreds of people displaced from their homes, their animals are also struggling amid the destruction, but AHS is doing what it can to keep them safe.

Anyone in the Gila Bend area who needs temporary shelter for their pets can visit the gym at Gila Bend High School at 308 N. Martin Ave., Gila Bend, AZ 85337.

For more information on the AHS response in Gila Bend, click here.

"AHS will remain onsite to assist the Town of Gila Bend and the people and pets affected until our services are no longer needed," the organization said.

Arizona Humane Society in Gila Bend responding to severe flood conditions. Photo courtesy of Michelle Parks with AHS

