More rain expected in the Phoenix area Sunday night; flash flood watch in effect

Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:33 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 3:44 PM MST until SUN 4:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 5:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:52 PM MDT until SUN 5:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

More rain expected in the Phoenix area Sunday night; flash flood watch in effect

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Monsoons
PHOENIX - More rain is expected to pour over the Phoenix area on Sunday and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday, says the National Weather Service (NWS).

Thunderstorms are expected to continue through the beginning of the week, and with that comes the possibility of flash flooding.

"Active monsoon conditions will continue through early week with daily chances for showers and storms. Heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and strong gusty winds will be the primary threats," NWS said.

Although rain is expected, NWS says to continue being mindful of the desert heat.

"While Heat Risk is anticipated to be low due to below normal highs, spots with thinner cloud cover could wind up with higher Heat Risk. Those doing prolonged activities outdoors can still be vulnerable. As always, be prepared for heat - especially with the higher humidity," the agency said.

Over the weekend, two people were found dead in Gila Bend and 30 people were rescued after severe flooding swept through roads, homes and businesses.

More on weather alerts can be found here.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

