Apple unveils new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio, M1 Ultra chip

Apple unveiled a slew of new products during Tuesday's virtual "Peek Performance" event.

A new iPhone SE and new colors for the iPhone 13 lineup

Apple's new iPhone SE features a slew of upgrades including the A15 bionic chip, 5G capability, longer battery life and improved durability. The phone has a 12-megapixel rear camera that includes Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion and Portrait mode. Similar to the previous SE iteration, the phone has a 4.7-inch rectangular display and a TouchID fingerprint sensor.

The iPhone SE, which starts at $429, comes in the colors midnight (black), starlight (white) and product red and is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models. Pre-orders will begin Friday, with availability starting March 18.

Apple also showed off two new colors for its iPhone 13 lineup: alpine green for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and green for the iPhone 13 and 13 mini. The colors ship with iOS 15.4, which offers the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask, a new Siri voice option, expanded language support for Visual Lookup, new emojis and much more.

A new iPad Air

In addition to the new iPhone SE and iPhone 13 colors, Apple introduced a new iPad Air designed with its M1 chip.

The iPad Air has an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance and an 8-core GPU that delivers up to two times faster graphics performance compared to the previous iPad Air. It also comes with an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience, a USB-C port with data faster transfer speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, 5G capability that can reach peak speeds of up to 3.5 gigabits per second and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

iPadOS 15 will allow users to multitask with features like Split View and Slide Over, share experiences with friends and family on FaceTime using SharePlay, collaborate on projects using Quick Note and work between their Mac and iPad using Universal Control.

Wi-Fi models of the new iPad Air start at $599 while Wi-Fi and Cellular models start at $749. In addition, iPad Air prices for current and newly accepted college students, as well as their parents, faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grade levels start at $549.

The new iPad Air is available in 64GB and 256GB configurations and comes in space gray, starlight, pink, purple and blue. Pre-orders will begin Friday, with availability starting March 18. iPad Air accessories include the second-generation Apple Pencil, the Magic Keyboard, the Smart Keyboard Folio and Smart Folio covers, which start at $129, $299, $179 and $79, respectively.

Mac Studio and Studio Display

The Mac Studio desktop, powered by Apple's M1 Max chip and new M1 Ultra chip, allows users to render massive 3D environments and play back 18 streams of ProRes video by delivering performance of up to 7.4 gigabytes per second. It also includes storage capacity of up to 8 terabytes, up to 64GB of unified memory on systems with the M1 Max and up to 128GB of unified memory on systems with M1 Ultra.

Mac Studio has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10 gigabit Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, a pro audio jack for high-impedance headphones or external amplified speakers and built-in Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Over the course of a year, Mac Studio will use up to 1,000 kilowatt-hours less energy than a high-end PC desktop.

Meanwhile, Studio Display features an expansive 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12 megapixel Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio. Studio Display has three USB-C ports that deliver speeds up to 10 gigabits per second and a Thunderbolt port to connect their Mac. Up to three Studio Displays can be connected to the Macbook Pro.

Mac Studio starts at $1,999 with an M1 Max chip and $3,999 with an M1 Ultra chip. Studio Display starts at $1,599 for standard glass and $1,899 for nanotexture glass, which scatters light to minimize image glare.

M1 Ultra chip

Apple's new M1 ultra chip basically doubles the size of the previous M1 chip using UltraFusion connection technology.

M1 Ultra has 114 billion transistors, the most ever in a personal computer chip, and can be configured with up to 128GB of high-bandwidth, low-latency unified memory. M1 Ultra has a 64-core GPU — eight times the size of M1 — and up to 3.8 times faster CPU performance than the fastest 27-inch iMac with an 10-core processor.

