Arizona AG files lawsuit to block proposed ICE facility in Surprise

The Brief Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing DHS and ICE over a proposed detention facility in Surprise. In her lawsuit, Mayes alleges that the agencies did not conduct environmental reviews that are required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Mayes says the warehouse sits in an industrial zone and is near another facility that stores hazardous chemicals.



Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said on Friday she has filed a lawsuit to block a proposed ICE detention facility from opening in the West Valley.

What we know:

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and acting ICE director Todd Lyons are named in the lawsuit, which alleges that DHS and ICE have not conducted environmental reviews that are required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

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Mayes also claims the proposed facility violates the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

"Given its location in a potential chemical hazard zone, the Surprise facility is not, and will never be, suitable for use as a mass detention facility," read a statement from the attorney general's April 24 news release. "Because the federal government has conducted no environmental review, the State has no way of knowing how they plan to modify the warehouse for its new purpose. As currently constructed, the Surprise Warehouse almost certainly lacks the water and wastewater infrastructure needed to safely house that many people."

What they're saying:

Mayes says the warehouse is in an area that is zoned for industrial use and is across the street from a facility that stores thousands of gallons of hazardous chemicals, posing "serious and unacceptable risks."

"The Trump administration has run roughshod over federal law in its rush to expand detention capacity across the country," Mayes said. "The federal government did not ask the people of Surprise whether they wanted this facility in their backyards. They simply bought a warehouse, handed a $300 million contract to a private company and told the City to deal with it. We will do everything in our power to demand accountability from the federal government and to protect the health and safety of this community."

What's next:

Mayes says the federal government must complete one of the following steps to move forward with the facility:

Identify a categorical exclusion

Compile an environmental impact statement

Conduct an environmental assessment, resulting in either an environmental impact statement or a formal, public finding of no significant environmental impact

The backstory:

Last January, DHS bought the 418,000-square-foot warehouse for more than $70 million near Sweetwater Avenue and Dysart Road, according to Maricopa County property records.

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Surprise city leaders say they were not contacted by DHS about the warehouse purchase. Bipartisan concerns have been raised about infrastructure, traffic, emergency services and public safety.

Nationwide, Homeland Security purchased 11 warehouses for just over $1 billion under former Secretary Krist Noem. However, Mullin paused the purchase of any new warehouses and is reviewing the plan to hold tens of thousands of migrants in those facilities.

Dig deeper:

Retrofitting the Surprise facility is expected to cost $150 million and create nearly 1,400 jobs. Over three years, operations are projected to cost $180 million while generating approximately $16 million in annual tax revenue.

Map of the location of the proposed ICE facility: