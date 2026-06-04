Man taken to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - Avondale Police say a person has been taken to the hospital as a result of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Litchfield Park.
What we know:
Per a brief statement, the incident happened in an area near Villa Nueva Drive and Dysart Road.
"There are no officers injured. One adult male was injured. He was transported to a hospital for treatment," read a portion of the statement.
What we don't know:
Avondale Police officials did not release details on what led to the shooting.
Dig deeper:
According to the City of Litchfield Park's website, the West Valley community does not have its own police force, and contracts policing services with the City of Avondale.
Area where the shooting happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Avondale Police Department, with supplemental information gathered from the City of Litchfield Park's website.