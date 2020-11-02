Arizona Animal Welfare League offering free senior pet adoptions

article

Looking for a new furry friend? The Arizona Animal Welfare League and SPCA is offering free adoptions of senior pets, seven years and older during the month of November.

Why senior pets? AAWL says they are potty trained, listen to commands, and they've grown into their personalities, so you know exactly who you're meeting when visiting the shelter.

The free adoptions begin Nov. 3 through Nov. 30 and you can find more information at https://aawl.org/.

You must make an appointment to visit the shelter.

AAWL is Arizona's oldest and largest no-kill shelter.