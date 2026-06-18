Arizona drowning stats show critical need for youth swim lessons

The Brief A 2-year-old tragically drowned in a Gilbert pool, underscoring the ongoing water safety risks for local families. Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 in Arizona, with the majority of incidents occurring in pools, hot tubs or spas. The City of Phoenix provides low-cost swim lessons to help children gain confidence and vital lifesaving skills to prevent further water tragedies.



Following the tragic drowning of a 2-year-old child in Gilbert on Sunday, Valley parents are rushing to enroll their children in swim lessons as summer temperatures soar.

Why you should care:

The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of a persistent danger in Arizona, where drowning remains the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. To combat these grim statistics, public safety officials and local parents are emphasizing that learning to swim is an essential, life-saving skill rather than just a summer pastime.

State data highlights the gravity of the issue. According to a recent AZDHS report, 3 in 4 child drowning deaths occur in pools, hot tubs or spas, and 83% of those victims did not know how to swim.

What they're saying:

Becky Kirk, the aquatics supervisor for the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation, stresses that water competency should be treated with the same urgency as any other major developmental milestone.

"Teaching your kids to swim is a life skill, it's not a fun skill," Kirk said. "It's not something that is recreational… As you learn to walk, you should learn to swim."

However, Kirk noted that swim lessons are just one piece of a comprehensive drowning prevention strategy. True safety requires multiple layers of protection, including proper pool fencing, knowledge of CPR and constant, undistracted adult supervision.

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For local parents, the threat of an accidental drowning is a constant anxiety. Michael Strong, who enrolled his 6-year-old son in lessons, said that even vigilant surveillance has its limits.

"You can watch your kids all you want, but you want them to be able to take care of themselves," Strong said. "You want them to be able to feel comfortable and confident in the water and not panic. And just have the confidence to get themselves out."

Other parents, like Julio Devora, are utilizing early education classes to gauge their children's limits in a controlled environment. Devora noted that the lessons allow parents and children to learn together, helping families understand what skills a child still needs to master.

Dig deeper:

To make these vital skills accessible to the community, the City of Phoenix offers low-cost swim lessons priced at $15 for a two-week session. The program provides classes tailored to various age groups and skill levels, ranging from parent-and-toddler classes for infants as young as six months to independent lessons for children up to 12 years old.

What you can do:

While many of the summer sessions are already full, city officials say some open spots remain, and families are encouraged to join waitlists for upcoming brackets by clicking here.