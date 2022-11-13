Arizona election coverage, teachers on OnlyFans fired, Powerball results: this week's top stories

Election results in Arizona were, of course, top of mind this week, but some interesting and crime-related stories were sprinkled in, including Arizona teachers being fired over OnlyFans content. We have the stories that caught your attention the most this week – Nov. 6-12.

1. 'We're going to be patient': Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs address supporters in post-election events: The results will be a window into the pulse of the electorate in Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that turned toward Democrats during the Trump era. They’ll provide insight into whether Biden’s success here in 2020 was a onetime event or the onset of a long-term shift away from the GOP.

2. Alexis Gabe's remains have been found: The partial remains of Alexis Gabe have been found. In a post to social media, city officials said a resident found what they thought to be human remains.

3. Live midterm election results: Key U.S. Senate races: As of Saturday (Nov. 12) night, after a slow ballot count in Nevada, Catherine Cortez Masto's victory sealed a continued majority control for the Democats. One seat, though, is still in play as Georgia's Senate race is headed to a runoff election. But even if Georgia's seat flips red, Vice President Kamala Harris will continue to hold the tiebreaking vote.

4. 2022 Arizona Election: Live updates, results as they come in: 2022 Midterm Election results continue to come in as Arizonans wait to see who is officially elected to top government spots in the state.

5. Arizona husband and wife teachers fired for OnlyFans content: An Arizona couple who are both teachers have been fired for purportedly making sexually explicit content on school grounds for the subscription platform OnlyFans.

6. 2022 Election: Solution to voting machine problems found, Maricopa County claims: Maricopa County officials on Election Day identified a solution after about 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley.

7. Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot: The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. At some point, the winner's name will be known. The state of California does not allow lottery winners to hide their identities.

8. Charges: Man swindles dealership for $200K car despite negative bank account: A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle.

9. Powerball delayed: Here's what you should know about the record-breaking lottery drawing: According to a statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association, the drawing was delayed due to "a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols."

10. Woman arrested for pulling out gun at Phoenix school, police say: In the video, a woman is seen pulling a gun out of her bag at Mountain View School near 7th and Peoria avenues on Sept. 22.