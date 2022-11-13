Expand / Collapse search

Arizona election coverage, teachers on OnlyFans fired, Powerball results: this week's top stories

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:44PM
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crime Files: Arizona teachers fired for OnlyFans content, man on meth buys owl, body found in canal

Election results in Arizona were, of course, top of mind this week, but some interesting and crime-related stories were sprinkled in, including Arizona teachers being fired over OnlyFans content. We have the stories that caught your attention the most this week – Nov. 6-12.

1. 'We're going to be patient': Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs address supporters in post-election events: The results will be a window into the pulse of the electorate in Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that turned toward Democrats during the Trump era. They’ll provide insight into whether Biden’s success here in 2020 was a onetime event or the onset of a long-term shift away from the GOP.  

2022 Election: Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake addresses supporters

Lake addressed supporters during a post-election event held by the Arizona Republican Party. Lake, who is running against Democrat Katie Hobbs to become the state's next governor, did not declare victory during her speech. No projections for the race have been made by major media organizations.

2022 Election: Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs addresses supporters

Hobbs addressed supporters during a post-election event held by the Arizona Democratic Party. No projections for the race have been made by major media organizations.

2. Alexis Gabe's remains have been found: The partial remains of Alexis Gabe have been found. In a post to social media, city officials said a resident found what they thought to be human remains.

3. Live midterm election results: Key U.S. Senate races: As of Saturday (Nov. 12) night, after a slow ballot count in Nevada, Catherine Cortez Masto's victory sealed a continued majority control for the Democats. One seat, though, is still in play as Georgia's Senate race is headed to a runoff election. But even if Georgia's seat flips red, Vice President Kamala Harris will continue to hold the tiebreaking vote.

4. 2022 Arizona Election: Live updates, results as they come in: 2022 Midterm Election results continue to come in as Arizonans wait to see who is officially elected to top government spots in the state.

The latest 2022 midterm results

Here are the latest Arizona election results for Nov. 13.

5. Arizona husband and wife teachers fired for OnlyFans content: An Arizona couple who are both teachers have been fired for purportedly making sexually explicit content on school grounds for the subscription platform OnlyFans.

Teachers fired for OnlyFans content

The Lake Havasu School District fired two married teachers who they say filmed sexually explicit content on school grounds.

6. 2022 Election: Solution to voting machine problems found, Maricopa County claims: Maricopa County officials on Election Day identified a solution after about 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley.

2022 Election: Maricopa County officials give updates on voting issues

Officials with Arizona's largest county held a news conference on the afternoon of Election Day, hours after voting problems were reported in a number of voting stations in the county.

7. Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot: The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. At some point, the winner's name will be known. The state of California does not allow lottery winners to hide their identities.

8. Charges: Man swindles dealership for $200K car despite negative bank account: A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle.

9. Powerball delayed: Here's what you should know about the record-breaking lottery drawing: According to a statement from the Multi-State Lottery Association, the drawing was delayed due to "a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols."

What can winning the record-high Powerball jackpot buy you in Arizona?

So, what will nearly two billion dollars buy you? FOX 10's Steve Nielsen had the hardest job of the day – figuring out the most expensive things in the state of Arizona to spend it on as the Powerball jackpot is now the highest it has ever been.

10. Woman arrested for pulling out gun at Phoenix school, police say: In the video, a woman is seen pulling a gun out of her bag at Mountain View School near 7th and Peoria avenues on Sept. 22.

Phoenix officer stops woman who had gun at school

Police have released body-camera video that they say shows an officer stopping a potential shooting at a school in Phoenix.