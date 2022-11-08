2022 Arizona Election: Live updates, results as they come in

Watch live:

2022 Midterm Election results continue to come in as Arizonans wait to see who is officially elected to top government spots in the state.

November 9

9:46 a.m.

9:08 a.m.

Maricopa County officials say more than 200,000 early ballots, and probably up to 500,000 total ballots need to be tabulated over the coming days.

7:40 a.m.

6:20 a.m.

5:21 a.m.

In the Arizona governor's race, Democratic Katie Hobbs' large early lead has narrowed to less than 30,000 votes.

Adrian Fontes is still in the lead in the Secretary of State race, and Mark Kelly is still ahead of Masters in the Senate race.

Kris Mayes, Democratic candidate for attorney general, has a slim 20,000-vote lead over Abraham Hamadeh.

Only 62% of the votes have been counted.

5:09 a.m.

November 8

11:55 p.m.

Republican Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh took the stage to address his supporters.

Prop 128 rejected, per AP

This measure, according to an analysis by the Legislative Council, would have amended the state's constitution to give the State Legislature the power to, by a majority vote, amend or supersede a ballot measure if any part of the measure is found by the state Supreme Court or the U.S. Supreme Court to contain illegal or unconstitutional language.

Currently, laws passed by voters cannot be repealed, due to a voter-approved ballot measure in 1998. However, the state legislature can, with the approval of at least three-fourths of the members of each house, amend or supersede a voter-approved law, including diverting or repurposing funding created by the law, if "legislative action furthers the purpose of the law."

Supporters say the measure would have solved the problem of unconstitutional ballot measures. Opponents, meanwhile, say the measure will give the State Legislature a way to disregard the will of voters.

Prop 211 passes, per AP

This measure, according to the Legislative Council’s analysis, deals with funding used for a political campaign’s media spending.

The measure proposes various disclosure rules for where the money that is used for media spending came from. The rules are complex, but we have covered them in our article on the various ballot measures.

Supporters say the measure will allow for greater transparency regarding who is behind political ads, and could even help promote civility in politics. Opponents say the disclosure rules are complicated and could result in some citizens dropping out of campaign involvement.

Prop 209 passes, per AP

This measure, according to the Legislative Council’s analysis, deals with debt collection, including tax liens.

The measure proposes increases to various exemptions on debt collection, lowering income garnishment for debt repayment, and lowering the maximum interest rate on medical debt from the current level of 10%.

Opponents say the measure will hurt Arizonans in a number of ways, including higher interest rates and less access to credit for Arizona consumers and businesses alike, while supporters say this measure can protect Arizonans from crippling debt.

Navajo Nation switches up leadership

Buu Nygren has spoiled Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez's hopes for a second term in office, AP reports.

Unofficial results from the tribe's election office show Nygren defeated Nez in the nonpartisan race Tuesday. Nygren had been frustrated at the pace of tribal government and infrastructure projects that he said Nez had long enough to bring to fruition.

Nez has pledged to work more closely with the Navajo Nation Council that often is seen as more powerful than the presidency. Still, the Navajo president wields influence nationally because of the size of the tribe's reservation in the U.S. Southwest and its huge population.

11:10 p.m.

Senator Mark Kelly is taking the stage in Tucson ahead of his race against GOP hopeful Blake Masters.

10:42 p.m.

Where are these votes coming from?

10:31 p.m.

10:08 p.m.

GOP Gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake took the stage, saying, "Are you ready to take this state back? Are you ready to turn things around?"

9:50 p.m.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone gave a press conference in downtown Phoenix at a Maricopa County tabulation center for an update on voter and election worker safety. He says the press conference wasn't a reaction to any specific incident.

9:47 p.m.

Congressional Dist. 7

AP has projected Democratic Congressman Raúl Grijalva to win another term in office, defeating Republican Luis Pozzolo.

In 2020, Grijalva was elected to the state's 3rd Congressional District. According to his House of Representatives website, he was first elected to Congress in 2002, for what was then the state's 7th Congressional District.

On his campaign website, Pozzolo describes himself as an immigrant to the U.S. from the South American country of Uruguay and was naturalized as a citizen in 2012.

9:32 p.m.

9:18 p.m.

9:12 p.m.

Congressional Dist. 3

Congressman Ruben Gallego is projected to defeat Republican challenger Jeff Zink, according to AP.

Gallego, a Marine veteran, was first elected as Congressman in 2014, for the state's 7th Congressional District.

On his campaign website, Zink listed four campaign focuses, including infrastructure, public safety, education, and freedom, described as defense of the 2nd Amendment.

8:52 p.m.

8:50 p.m.

8:23 p.m.

Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs took the stage to thank voters and volunteers for their work on her campaign.

Results, so far

Mine inspector

There was only one major candidate for this race: incumbent Republican Paul Marsh. Marsh was appointed to the position by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2021, after the then-incumbent mine inspector, Joe Hart, resigned from office.

A Democratic Party candidate named Trista Di Genova, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, was running for the position as a write-in candidate.

Congressional Dist. 8

Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko is projected to win re-election, according to AP.

Lesko, who was first elected to Congress in 2018 via a special election, is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She faced two Democratic write-in candidates this election: Alixandria Guzman and Jeremy Spreitzer. A third write-in candidate, Richard Grayson, withdrew from the race.

Congressional Dist. 9

Incumbent Republican Congressman Paul Gosar is projected to win re-election, according to AP.

Rep. Gosar was first elected to Congress in 2010, winning the race for what was then Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

Gosar received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump in 2021, just a day after he was censured by the House of Representatives for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

Gosar rejected what he called the "mischaracterization" that the cartoon was "dangerous or threatening. It was not."

"I do not espouse violence toward anyone. I never have. It was not my purpose to make anyone upset," Gosar said.

Earlier in 2021, Gosar also attracted controversy for appearing to suggest that Antifa provocateurs had a role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, while also appearing to blame then Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, for the riot.

Gosar faced two write-in candidates for this election, including Democrats Richard Grayson and Tom T.

8 p.m.

Results are trickling in.

Updates before 8 p.m. ballot drop

The partisan makeup of Arizona’s U.S. House delegation and control of Congress itself are up for grabs Tuesday, with Republicans hoping to shift the state’s 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats.

Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates a leg up in those three districts. Meanwhile, a district that had strongly favored Republicans for the past decade got only slightly less GOP-friendly. The other five districts are shoo-ins for the incumbents in districts that heavily favor the sitting members of Congress.

Nationally, Republicans need to net just five seats to take control of the U.S. House.

The Arizona Senate race between incumbent Mark Kelley and Blake Masters is one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of what is now a 50-50 Senate. It’s a test of the inroads that Kelly and other Democrats have made in a state once reliably dominated by Republicans and will offer clues about whether Democratic success here was an aberration during the Trump presidency or an enduring phenomenon.

7:10 p.m.

Maricopa County election officials will be holding a press conference minutes after polls closed in the state.

7 p.m.

Polls are closed in Arizona. We are now waiting for the first batch of results which are expected around 8 p.m.

6:56 p.m.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ryan denied a request from Republicans to keep the polls open, saying that he didn’t see evidence that people were not allowed to vote.

The county recorder, Republican Stephen Richer, said he was sorry for the inconvenience.

6:44 p.m.

6:42 p.m.

55 of 60 polling locations in Maricopa County that were experiencing issues with printed ballots are fixed.

6:30 p.m.

A virtual hearing for the Lake, Masters and RNC lawsuit to keep polls open until 10 p.m. due to an issue at Maricopa County polling sites is being held.

6 p.m.

Polls close in one hour.

5:20 p.m.

5 p.m.

52 polling sites in Maricopa County experiencing issues with ballots have been fixed, election officials say.

Kari Lake and Blake Masters' campaigns have filed a lawsuit Tuesday afternoon, in conjunction with the Republican National Committee, asking to keep Arizona polls open until 10 p.m. because of the polling site issues.

The filing states, "Arizona law guarantees to all qualified electors a continuous period of thirteen hours in which to cast their votes in-person at a designated polling location on Election Day, November 8, 2022."

The RNC said in an emailed statement, "The RNC is joining a Republican coalition to file an emergency motion to extend poll hours in Maricopa County because voting machines in over 25% of voting locations have experienced significant issues. The widespread issues – in an election administered by Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs – are completely unacceptable, especially as Republicans flock to the polls to vote in-person on Election Day. We have dozens of attorneys and thousands of volunteers on the ground working to solve this issue and ensure that Arizona voters have the chance to make their voices heard."

4:46 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

Maricopa County elections officials say 49/60 vote centers have been fixed of a temporary error with printers.

3:21 p.m.

2:09 p.m.

Addressing tabulation issues in Maricopa County, Recorder Stephen Richer released a statement in full and provided some alternatives:

"I am very sorry for any voter who has been frustrated or inconvenienced today in Maricopa County.

Every legal vote will be tabulated. I promise.

State statute has long governed the division of labor in Arizona election administration. Broadly speaking, the County Recorder is responsible for voter registration and early voting. The Board of Supervisors is responsible for Emergency Voting, Election Day operations, and tabulation.

Since becoming Recorder in 2021, I have worked hard to improve voter registration and Early Voting, while also supporting the Board’s administration of Election Day operations and tabulation, as well as bolstering communications about elections holistically.

I will continue to do that today, and through the conclusion of this election. And I will continue to assist voters in any way I can.

The Board of Supervisors has now identified the problem and has begun fixing affected voting locations.

The Board of Supervisor is also advising all affected voters to do one of the following:

Place the ballot in "drawer 3." This secure ballot box is retrieved by bipartisan workers at the end of the evening and brought to our central tabulators. This is the same methodology used for early voting, and it is the same methodology used on Election Day by most counties (including Pima County and Yavapai County)

Go to a different voting location. There are 223 voting locations, and the significant majority of them are unaffected. If you have already checked in, but want to cast your ballot at another site, you must first check out with a poll worker at the SiteBook to return the issued ballot. Then you will be able to vote at any of our locations. All locations can be found at Locations.Maricopa.Vote.

As has always been the case, every valid vote will be counted.

And has always been the case, I remain committed to helping in any way I can.

P.S. We have received and verified over 900,000 early ballots, and those will be ready for release at 8:00 PM tonight when results first become available."

2:04 p.m.

County officials detailed poll site issues, saying, "Maricopa County has identified the solution for the tabulation issues at about 60 Vote Centers. County technicians have changed the printer settings, which seems to have resolved this issue. It appears some of the printers were not producing dark enough timing marks on the ballots. This solution has worked at 17 locations, and technicians deployed throughout the county are working to resolve this issue at the remaining locations."

2:01 p.m.

12:41 p.m.

12:14 p.m.

11:58 a.m.

11:29 a.m.

Pinal County elections officials say the St. Mary's Center voting site in Superior has been affected by a power outage caused by a contractor digging into an anchor line.

Officials say this should not impact voting.

11:00 a.m.

10:18 a.m.

9:59 a.m.

9:54 a.m.

9:08 a.m.

Maricopa County officials say that around 20% of their polling sites are experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley, just hours into Election Day.

7:42 a.m.

It'll be a busy day as election workers handle crowds and count ballots. Here in Maricopa County, the elections department says they are ready for the large number of people expected to vote in person throughout the day.

This year, they've increased the number of voting centers to 223. That’s the most ever as they prepare for a record number of voters.

According to Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, nearly 15,000 voters checked in within the first hour. Upwards of 300,000 voters are expected throughout the day.

A few voting locations are seeing technical issues, with the most commonly reported problem being tabulator machines not reading ballots, according to Richer.

"We've had a few tabulator issues at a couple locations where the tabulator isn't immediately taking the ballot," Richer said after being asked about two locations with reported issues - Burton Barr Library and Christ Lutheran Church. "Instead it can either be Central count tabulated here, or if that issue can be addressed there, thenit can be fed into the tabulator - or voters can go to any of the other 221 voting locations."

6:08 a.m.

Polls are now open across Arizona, and voters can visit their local polling location until 7 p.m. tonight:

November 7

Navajo County

Maricopa County

Maricopa County officials held a news conference on "false election narratives."

"We have spent really the great part of two years dealing with misinformation, responding to misinformation here in Maricopa County," said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates. "Just at the end of last week, this misinformation effort really kicked into high gear, as people who have large followings on Twitter or other social media platforms started to spread misinformation."

During the news conference, officials expressed their frustration while they addressed and swatted down many of the false claims thrown at them.

One of the false narratives, according to officials, claims that not having every ballot counted on election night is some sort of cheating. Gates said it takes several days to count because of mail-in voting, and the extensive signature verification process that takes time.

The second false narrative, officials say, is that the machines don't count the votes accurately. Gates says the accuracy of these machines is tested before the election by the state and the county. Additionally, there is a hand count.

The third false narrative, according to officials, is that election workers are going to change people's vote. Gates says there is an audit trail.

"If the tabulation machine cannot read the contest for some reason, that contest then is reviewed by a bipartisan team, so Republicans and Democrats are reviewing this, and the bipartisan team has to agree before any action is taken," said Gates.

Other false claims include allegations of vote rigging by election workers, people somehow voting more than once, and questions surrounding the release of final results.

"The problem is the people out on social media and elsewhere will take the fact that we don’t have final results on election night or early the next day as somehow proof of fraud, or allowing the people to start rigging the election or something like that, and that’s simply not the case," said Gates.

"There is no such thing as simply injecting ballots into the system," said County Recorder Stephen Richer. "You would first have to create fake voter registration profiles, and to do that, you would have to fool the Social Security Administration, so there are only votes for registered voters, and [there] will never be more votes than there are registered voters."

Sheriff Paul Penzone also provided an update on Election Day security. He said that his office is preparing for physical threats, and the election office is now looking more like a prison than a place for democracy.

"At this point, I don’t have any patience. I have been in this business for over three decades, and I never thought in my life that we would be putting physical barriers, fence lines, barbed wire, having deputies to the volume of what we have committed," said Sheriff Penzone. "Anybody out there whose intentions are to undermine this effort, to create fear, to intimidate good men and women who are trying to facilitate this process, you will have to go through us to get there, and it's not going to happen on our watch."

What to Expect

In Maricopa County, a high turnout is expected, with many Republicans having been encouraged to vote in person.

Elections officials say they are prepared for the number of people expected to vote in person, having increased the number of voting centers fro, 175 in 2020 to 223 for this election, the most it has ever had.

"We've built this model to serve upwards of 300,000 voters on Election Day, which would be more than we've ever had before," said Megan Gilbertson with the Maricopa County Elections Department.

Polls will close at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, and results from the first batch of votes, from early voting, will be released at 8:00 p.m.

Day-of voter tallies, meanwhile, will come in throughout the evening.

Political watchers say if some of these races are as close as predicted, that could make for a late night, and it could be days before some of these races are called.

DOJ to send monitors

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice announced that it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states, including Arizona, for the general election on Nov. 8.

Five Arizona counties were listed:

Maricopa County, Arizona

Navajo County, Arizona

Pima County, Arizona

Pinal County, Arizona

Yavapai County, Arizona

Coconino County

November 6

November 5

Coconino County

Maricopa County

Candidates from both parties made major pushes this final weekend leading up to Election Day.

Candidates on the Trump-ticket made a push in Mesa with a Get Out The Vote rally, and Democrats hosted First Lady Jill Biden. Singer Camilla Cabello and actress Kerry Washington also stopped in Phoenix to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs.

If you want your ballot to be counted in the first batch of Election Day results expected to be released around 8 p.m., you need to get your ballot to a voting center by Saturday, Nov. 5. If you don't make the deadline, your ballot will be included in results posted days following the election – of course before election certification.

November 4

November 3

November 2

Coconino County

Maricopa County

As Election Day in Arizona is less than a week away, Maricopa County elections officials gave updated early voting numbers on Nov. 2.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said 1.94 million ballots were sent out to voters, and as of 11:38 a.m., 821,622 ballots were returned and approximately 774,000 have been signature verified.

About 307K Republican ballots and 310K Democrat ballots were received, Richer said.

You can no longer mail-in ballots as of Nov. 1.

There are 4,143,929 registered voters in the state.

On the same day in Phoenix, people lined up in the Laveen Village area to see Former President Barack Obama at a campaign event.

Former President Obama's visit to Phoenix comes as polls show tight statewide races in Arizona. A FOX News poll shows Republican Kari Lake leading the race to succeed Doug Ducey as governor, 47 to 46, over Democrat Katie Hobbs. The same poll also shows incumbent Senator Mark Kelly ahead of Republican challenger Blake Masters by two points.

Leads in both races are within the 3% Margin of Error.

Obama is not the only former president to have visited Arizona during the campaign season: Donald Trump has made a stop in Mesa in support of Republican nominees.

The rally at Cesar Chavez High School is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.

November 1

Gila County

Pima County

Yavapai County

Pinal County

Santa Cruz County

Websites for each county's election department and resources:

