2022 Election: Arizona voters decide on various major ballot propositions

Besides voting for members of Congress and other state-level offices, Arizonans also voted on a number of major ballot initiatives.

In all, there are 10 ballot measures in this year’s election, but four ballot measures have generated a lot of discussions.

Proposition 128

This measure, according to an analysis by the Legislative Council, would amend the state's constitution to give the State Legislature the power to, by a majority vote, amend or supersede a ballot measure if any part of the measure is found by the state Supreme Court or the U.S. Supreme Court to contain illegal or unconstitutional language.

Currently, laws passed by voters cannot be repealed, due to a voter-approved ballot measure in 1998. However, the state legislature can, with the approval of at least three-fourths of the members of each house, amend or supersede a voter-approved law, including diverting or repurposing funding created by the law, if "legislative action furthers the purpose of the law."

Supporters say the measure will solve the problem of unconstitutional ballot measures. Opponents, meanwhile, say the measure will give the State Legislature a way to disregard the will of voters.

Major media organizations have yet to make a projection for this ballot measure.

Proposition 209

This measure, according to the Legislative Council’s analysis, deals with debt collection, including tax liens.

The measure proposes increases to various exemptions on debt collection, lowering income garnishment for debt repayment, and lowering the maximum interest rate on medical debt from the current level of 10%.

Opponents say the measure will hurt Arizonans in a number of ways, including higher interest rates and less access to credit for Arizona consumers and businesses alike, while supporters say this measure can protect Arizonans from crippling debt.

Major media organizations have yet to make a projection for this ballot measure.

Proposition 211

This measure, according to the Legislative Council’s analysis, deals with funding used for a political campaign’s media spending.

The measure proposes various disclosure rules for where money that is used for media spending came from. The rules are complex, but we have covered them in our article on the various ballot measures.

Supporters say the measure will allow for greater transparency regarding who is behind political ad, and could even help promote civility in politics. Opponents say the disclosure rules are complicated, and could result in some citizens dropping out of campaign involvement.

Major media organizations have yet to make a projection for this ballot measure.

Proposition 308

This measure, according to the Legislative Council’s analysis, will allow a person who attended high school (or the homeschool equivalent) while in Arizona for at least two years, and graduated from high school, the homeschool equivalent, or received a high school equivalency diploma in Arizona, to be eligible for in-state tuition at any state university or community colleges.

Opponents say the measure is unfair to some people, and raised concerns over tax increases. Supporters, however, say the measure will allow students known as "dreamers," or those who grew up in the U.S. and did not know they were undocumented immigrants until they were teenagers, better access to higher education.

Major media organizations have yet to make a projection for this ballot measure.

