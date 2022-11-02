2022 Elections: Countdown as Election Day approaches for Arizona – live updates

article

We're taking a look at the early voting numbers leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8 in Arizona as county officials detail the return of ballots and who they're coming from.

We'll update this story as counties provide us with numbers heading into Election Day.

November 2

Coconino County

Maricopa County

As Election Day in Arizona is less than a week away, Maricopa County elections officials gave updated early voting numbers on Nov. 2.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said 1.94 million ballots were sent out to voters, and as of 11:38 a.m., 821,622 ballots were returned and approximately 774,000 have been signature verified.

About 307K Republican ballots and 310K Democrat ballots were received, Richer said.

You can no longer mail-in ballots as of Nov. 1.

There are 4,143,929 registered voters in the state.

On the same day in Phoenix, people lined up in the Laveen Village area to see Former President Barack Obama at a campaign event.

Former President Obama's visit to Phoenix comes as polls show tight statewide races in Arizona. A FOX News poll shows Republican Kari Lake leading the race to succeed Doug Ducey as governor, 47 to 46, over Democrat Katie Hobbs. The same poll also shows incumbent Senator Mark Kelly ahead of Republican challenger Blake Masters by two points.

Leads in both races are within the 3% Margin of Error.

Obama is not the only former president to have visited Arizona during the campaign season: Donald Trump has made a stop in Mesa in support of Republican nominees.

The rally at Cesar Chavez High School is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Websites for each county's election department and resources:

