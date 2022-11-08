Election 2022: Lawyers for Lake, Masters ask judge to keep polls open later

The lawyers for Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters are asking a superior court judge to extend voting hours until 10 p.m. on Election Day.

Lawyers are also asking that election results be delayed until 11 p.m.

The lawsuit comes after issues with tabulation machines at about 20% of Maricopa County polling sites. Election officials say the problems have been resolved at 52 of 60 affected voting centers.

"The RNC is joining a Republican coalition to file an emergency motion to extend poll hours in Maricopa County because voting machines in over 25% of voting locations have experienced significant issues. The widespread issues – in an election administered by Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs – are completely unacceptable, especially as Republicans flock to the polls to vote in-person on Election Day. We have dozens of attorneys and thousands of volunteers on the ground working to solve this issue and ensure that Arizona voters have the chance to make their voices heard," the Republican National Committee said in a statement.

The judge is expected to release a decision before 7 p.m.

