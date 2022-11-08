Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
5
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Live Now

Election 2022: Lawyers for Lake, Masters ask judge to keep polls open later

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:03PM
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 10 Phoenix

Lake, Masters, RNC file lawsuit to keep polls open later following Maricopa Co. poll site issues

Kari Lake and Blake Masters' campaigns have filed a lawsuit Tuesday afternoon, in conjunction with the Republican National Committee, asking to keep Arizona polls open until 10 p.m. because of the polling site issues.

PHOENIX - The lawyers for Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters are asking a superior court judge to extend voting hours until 10 p.m. on Election Day.

Lawyers are also asking that election results be delayed until 11 p.m.

The lawsuit comes after issues with tabulation machines at about 20% of Maricopa County polling sites. Election officials say the problems have been resolved at 52 of 60 affected voting centers.

"The RNC is joining a Republican coalition to file an emergency motion to extend poll hours in Maricopa County because voting machines in over 25% of voting locations have experienced significant issues. The widespread issues – in an election administered by Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs – are completely unacceptable, especially as Republicans flock to the polls to vote in-person on Election Day. We have dozens of attorneys and thousands of volunteers on the ground working to solve this issue and ensure that Arizona voters have the chance to make their voices heard," the Republican National Committee said in a statement.

MORE: Election Day in Arizona: Live updates, results as they come in

The judge is expected to release a decision before 7 p.m.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: