'We're going to be patient': Kari Lake addresses supporters at Arizona GOP post-election event

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake addressed her supporters on the night of Nov. 8, hours after polls close in Arizona for the 2022 elections.

"God did not put us in this fight because it was going to be easy," Lake told supporters at a GOP celebration in Scottsdale. "Not one thing that we've had to go through has been easy."

During her speech, Lake thanked her supporters, and said she will wait before declaring victory.

"We're gonna be patient. We're gonna wait," Lake said. "We will take the victory when it comes, and we will turn this around."

Lake's speech came over an hour after her Democratic opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, addressed her supporters at a post-election event held by the Arizona Democratic Party.

"We've seen the first results come in, and we are feeling good about what we're seeing," said Hobbs, during her speech.

Hobbs also thanked her supporters during her speech, and cautioned that results could take some time.

"I have every confidence that the counties administering this election conducted a free and fair election, and their results will be accurate," Hobbs told supporters. "But they will take time, so prepare for a long evening and a few more days of counting."

Early results show lead for Hobbs

Hobbs took a lead over Lake in initial results, which reflected mail ballots returned ahead of election day. Her lead was expected to narrow considerably as ballots cast in person on election day were reported.

Major media organizations have not made projections for Arizona's gubernatorial election.

Hobbs, Lake running to succeed Doug Ducey

Both Hobbs and Lake are running to succeed Doug Ducey, who is barred by term limits from seeking another term.

If Lake wins, it will mark her first victory since her foray into electoral politics.

Should Hobbs win the election, she will become the first Democrat to become governor since 2009. That year, Janet Napolitano resigned to become Homeland Security Secretary, and was succeeded as governor by Republican Jan Brewer. Brewer was Secretary of State at the time of Napolitano’s resignation.

Prior to Napolitano’s time as governor, the state had GOP governors from 1991 to 2003.

Race marked by debate debacle in recent weeks

In the run-up to Election Day, the governor’s race was marked by a debacle over a potential gubernatorial debate, with Hobbs saying she will not take part in a debate against Lake.

Hobbs said Lake would turn the forum into a spectacle and embarrass the state.

"What I’m focused on is talking to the voters of Arizona," Hobbs said in October. "I’m not interested in being a part of Kari Lake’s spectacle or shouting match, and I’m going to talk directly to the voters."

Lake, in turn, criticized Hobbs’ refusal to take part in a debate.

"The world is not an easy place. And if she can’t stand up and debate me, then she can’t stand up against the cartels, she can’t stand up against the forces that are working against the people of Arizona," Lake said.

The refusal to debate Lake became a liability for Hobbs, producing weeks of negative headlines and alarming some of her supporters.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Preliminary results for Arizona Governor Election