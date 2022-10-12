2022 Election: Arizona Clean Elections Commission postpones interview with Kari Lake

article

Officials with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission announced on Oct. 12 that they are postponing an interview with Republican Party gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake amid controversy over a decision by a Phoenix area PBS station to host an interview with Lake's Democratic challenger, Katie Hobbs.

The statement, which was posted to the commission's Twitter page, states that they have decided to postpone the interview with Lake, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 12, and will "identify a new venue, partner and date when the interview will be broadcast."

Officials with the Clean Elections Commission said they were surprised to learn that KAET-TV (also known as Arizona PBS) has decided to host an interview with Hobbs.

"This decision is disappointing, especially following the multiple attempts on behalf of all the partners involved in producing this year's General Election debates, to organize a traditional Gubernatorial debate between the two candidates," read a portion of the Clean Elections Commission's statement.

The statement also accuses KAET-TV of breaking from existing practices.

Hobbs previously rejected debate with Lake

On Sept. 11, officials with Hobbs' campaign said the Democratic gubernatorial candidate will not debate Lake, and called off any negotiations with Lake and the Clean Elections Commission. The announcement came after more than a week of efforts by Hobbs to change the debate into separate half-hour interviews. That proposal was rejected by the Clean Elections Commission.

Nicole DeMont, Hobbs' campaign manager, has expressed the campaign’s concerns that debating Lake would "just create another spectacle, like we saw in the GOP primary debate. But on top of that, I would just add, you can’t debate a conspiracy theorist and at the last debate, she brought the conversation back to the 2020 election no less than a dozen times."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.