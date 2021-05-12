Arizona finds 469 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Arizona is reporting 469 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The latest figures posted by the state Department of Health Services on May 12 bring the pandemic totals to 870,624 cases and 17,430 deaths.

Hospitalizations of patients with the virus climbed slightly to 599 statewide. Of those, 190 were in ICUs.

Meanwhile, more than 5.4 million vaccine doses to date have been administered in Arizona. More than 3 million people, or 42.8% of the state’s eligible population, have received at least one dose. Over 2.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

Arizona on Tuesday saw more than 11,100 doses administered, almost half of the number issued a day earlier.

Health officials are hoping for a dramatic rise in doses after Thursday when children ages 12-15 can get vaccinated at the seven state-run sites. The Navajo Nation is also anticipating expanding vaccines to that age group.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week gave emergency-use authorization for the administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to follow suit on Wednesday with their own recommendation to vaccinate those 12 and older.



In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

