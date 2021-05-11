Arizona sites ready to begin vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 beginning May 13

State-run vaccination sites in Arizona will be ready to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 beginning May 13 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Last month, Pfizer said Phase 3 clinical trials found its COVID-19 vaccine was safe and 100% effective among this age group. The preliminary data showed there were no cases among the fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given placebo shots.

According to a news release from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Centers for Disease Control are expected to follow suit with the FDA on Wednesday with their recommendation to vaccinate those who are 12 and older.

Once the CDC makes this recommendation, parents will be able to bring children ages 12 to 15 to state-run sites in Phoenix, Tucson, and Flagstaff.

Arizona has nearly 400,000 children aged 12 to 15.

"We’re delighted to be able to welcome these young people to state-run mass-vaccination sites starting Thursday," said AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. "These safe, highly effective, and free vaccines are our best shot at returning to normal, and having more vaccinated individuals gives COVID-19 less of a chance of spreading."

Parents will be able to register their children beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov, or by calling 844-542-8201.

The state on Tuesday reported 683 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths amid a slowing of the rate of additional cases.

The pandemic totals rose to 870,155 cases and 17,428 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations hovered below 600 for the third straight day, with 577 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Monday, after ranging above 600 for nearly two weeks, according to the dashboard.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks, declining from 719 on April 25 to 699 on Sunday while the rolling average of daily deaths falling from 16 to 9 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

