Parents react to FDA's approval of Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15

On May 10, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be given to kids between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

Parents have expressed mixed reactions to getting their kids vaccinated.

For Chris Bryd, all of his three kids will receive the vaccine.

"For us, it’s being protected from COVID, which is vastly more important," said Bryd. "I’m not saying that there’s absolutely no long-term effects that we’re not afraid of, but the immediate effect right now is COVID."

Chris says his 14-year-old twins have a compromised respiratory system , and that if they caught COVID-19 they would not survive the virus - a risk he's not willing to take.

"They have their own trouble breathing just in and out of itself," Bryd said. "We definitely don’t want them to get this virus that exasperates anything you can have for your respiratory system."

Family medicine doctor Andrew Carroll says that right now, coronavirus cases are showing up in younger people, particularly in adolescents. He believes that it's because they're finishing up school.

The goal is to get kids back into the classrooms.

"We want to get them vaccinated quickly because we know that we have a window now…and if we can get most of these adolescents vaccinated today [or] within the next 2 to 3 months, we can really shut the door on this pandemic once the kids get back into school," Carroll said.

However, not all parents are for the vaccine. In a post on the FOX 10 Facebook page, many parents say they won't be getting their kids vaccinated for a number of reasons.

Some do not believe it is safe, and others want more information first.

Parents can start making appointments for their kids to get vaccinated this week.

