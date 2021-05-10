Arizona finds 642 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

Arizona is reporting more than 640 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no deaths.

State health officials released the latest daily virus figures on May 10, which include a tally of 642 more cases.

This brings Arizona’s pandemic overall total to 869,472 cases and 17,409 deaths.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 slid slightly to 565. The number of people in ICUS remained more or less the same at 191.

Overall, daily cases, daily deaths and the daily hospitalization figure all remained well below the pandemic highs seen last winter.

The dashboard also showed that more than 5.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona.

Over 3 million people — 42.6% of the state’s population — have received at least one shot and more than 2.5 million Arizonans now are fully vaccinated.

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

MORE: Maricopa County COVID-19 vaccine status updates

MORE: Arizona Dept. of Health COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Continuing Coverage

Novavax says combo flu and COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in preclinical study

Arizona officials urged to get more vaccines into Latino neighborhoods

ValleyWise Health sees increase in COVID-19 cases despite increasing vaccination numbers

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.