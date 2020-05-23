Arizona firefighters battling 150-acre fire in Pinal County

article

State fire crews are responding to a 150-acre brush fire, dubbed the Cottonwood Fire, 13 miles northeast of Florence.

Fire personnel on the ground and in the air are working to contain the flames in the Mineral Mountains. The fire reportedly started the morning of May 23.

Officials say the fire is visible from the US 60 in Apache Junction.

There are reports of an unknown structure a quarter of a mile north from the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

