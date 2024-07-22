Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs endorses Kamala Harris

article

A day after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs put her support behind the vice president.

"As the last few weeks have made clear, Americans are looking for a new generation of leadership that will move past the divisiveness and unite us around our shared American values," Gov. Hobbs wrote in a post on X. "I believe that leader is Vice President Harris, and I look forward to working with her to lower costs for Arizonans, restore reproductive freedom, and defend our democratic rights."

After President Biden announced on Sunday that he would be dropping out of the presidential race, Hobbs released a statement, calling Biden "the embodiment of a public servant."

"Throughout his career, he has led with integrity, selflessness, and unparalleled empathy," Hobbs said. "His decision today is a clear reflection of these qualities and his commitment to putting the American people first."