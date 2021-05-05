Arizona Governor Doug Ducey appoints Tom Simplot to head state housing agency

article

Gov. Doug Ducey has picked a former Phoenix city councilman and top lobbyist for apartment owners to head the Arizona Department of Housing.

Ducey announced his appointment of Tom Simplot on Wednesday on his Twitter page. He said Simplot's appointment means the state is moving ahead with its efforts to "protect vulnerable individuals and families"

"I look forward to working with Tom closely to ensure at-risk Arizonans have a roof over their heads," Gov. Ducey tweeted.

According to a statement released by the Governor's Office, Simplot is taking over the department from Carol Ditmore, who is retiring from state service. Simplot is taking the helm as the state recovers from a pandemic that led many to suddenly lose their jobs and incomes, facing the prospect of eviction or foreclosure.

Ducey says the state is getting just over $500 million in federal housing assistance to help renters, homeowners and those facing homelessness.

Simplot was on the Phoenix City Council for 10 years, was president and CEO of the Arizona Multihousing Association and was a senior official at the National Endowment for the Arts during Donald Trump’s administration.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

