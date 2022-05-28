Arizona governor vetoes voter registration cancellation bill

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
8
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MDT until SAT 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Arizona governor vetoes voter registration cancellation bill

By Associated Press
Published 
Arizona Politics
Associated Press

Gov. Doug Ducey vetoes voter registration cancellation bill

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed a bill Friday that would require county recorders to launch an investigation anytime someone claims that a person’s voter registration is invalid.

Ducey, a Republican, said the bill could allow for subjective decisions and lead to people’s voter registrations being canceled "based on fiction rather than fact." Determining someone’s residency under election laws can be a complicated, individualized process, he wrote.

"Our lawfully registered voters deserve to know that their right to vote will not be disturbed without sufficient due process," Ducey wrote in a veto letter. "This provision leaves our election system vulnerable to bad actors who could seek to falsely allege a voter is not a qualified elector."

The measure was opposed by recorders who said their offices are not designed to be investigative agencies and warned that the measure was poorly written with the potential to cause significant confusion. They said state and county prosecutors are best situated to investigate if there are concerns about fraudulent voter registrations.

The measure, sponsored by Republican Rep. Joseph Chaplik of Scottsdale also would have required election officials to cancel voter registrations if they learn someone has obtained a driver’s license in another state or is not eligible to vote on Arizona.

Meanwhile, Ducey signed a bill banning automatic voter registration. There’s no mechanism of Arizona law allowing people to be automatically registered, but Republican Rep. Jake Hoffman of Queen Creek, the bill’s sponsor, said it’s important to prevent county recorders from operating outside the law.

Ducey also signed a bill prohibiting public schools and other government entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines of minors without parental consent.

More Arizona politics

Voting booth

A person casts their ballot.



 


 