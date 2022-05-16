Buffalo shooting: Wendy Rogers ethics investigation launched over social media post

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate on Monday opened an ethics investigation into a firebrand Republican member who tweeted inflammatory comments about last weekend’s racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that left 10 people dead.

The referral of GOP Sen. Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff to the Ethics Committee was in lieu of the immediate expulsion that Democratic lawmakers were planning, GOP Majority Leader Rick Gray said. Due process considerations require no less than an ethics investigation, he said.

But Democrats were furious, noting that Rogers was just censured in March for a repeated series of tweets and statements that embraced white nationalism and called for violence.

Despite a bipartisan 24-3 vote on the Republican plan to open an ethics committee review that could lead to an expulsion, censure or reprimand, Democrats failed to get any Republicans to back their motion to expel Rogers.

As news of the mass shooting by a white suspect who had posted a racist screed on the internet and driven about 200 miles to a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, Rogers tweeted "Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo."

Many in both parties took that tweet to mean that Rogers was blaming the attack on the federal government, especially in light of Rogers’ history of embracing conspiracy theories and posting of racist tropes.

Only three members voted not to open the ethics probe, including Rogers and Republican Sen. Warren Petersen, who said he hadn’t even heard of the controversy when he walked onto the Senate floor. Republican Sen. Kelly Townsend, who is challenging Rogers in the GOP primary after redistricting put both in the same district, also opposed the ethics probe.

Townsend said Rogers’ comments were an embarrassment to the state and the Republican Party and added to the pain that the families of those killed in Buffalo.

"But she has a right to make them," Townsend said. "I have to defend a person’s right to say ugly things. That’s why the First Amendment exists. It doesn’t exist for the kind words — it exists for the ugly words."

The hours-long debate in the Senate over what to do about Rogers devolved into a fracas, with Republicans accusing Democrats of trying to make political hay and Democrats accusing GOP members of a pattern of dodging uncomfortable discussions about race relations by shutting down any debate on the issue.

Republican Sen. Sonny Borrelli called it an example of cancel culture from Democrats who dislike Rogers and her brand of politics. Others agreed that Rogers’ words were being used against her.

"This is not an expellable offense," Republican Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said. "The Ds are politicizing it."

She called it a dangerous precedent to consider expelling or even censuring a member for their tweets or comments.

GOP Sen. J.D. Mesnard, who was House speaker when a member was expelled in 2018 after a series of sexual misconduct allegations, said hearings and an ethics committee process were imperative.

"This is the equivalent of a legislative execution," Mesnard said of the motion to expel Rogers. "That’s why due process and an ethics process and investigation is so critical."

Democrats pointed to Rogers’ previous problems, which started the month she was sworn into office in 2021 when a staffer accused her of bullying and other unprofessional conduct, and the March 2022 censure, which also was approved by a 24-3 vote with three members not present. Townsend was absent, but said she would have voted yes.

"How many times do you allow your children to get out of hand before you provide the opportunity for discipline," Democratic Sen. Theresa Hatathlie said. "Discipline is a teaching moment. That is something we have already had."

Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada said much the same, and accused GOP members of "kicking the can down the road," by not taking immediate action.

He said Rogers’ tweets needed no investigation, and those and her history were all that was in play.

"Now there’s a track record, now there’s a pattern of behavior," Quezada said. "We haven’t heard any effort to defend those actions. And my assumption is because there is no defense to those actions."

Rogers made no comment on the floor of the Senate where the other members spent hours discussing her.

Monday morning, though, she tweeted that she "of course" condemned the violence in Buffalo.

"I also condemn the #FakeNews and the government promoting violence and then blaming it on regular patriotic Americans as if regular Americans share those despicable views. Everything is not what it seems!" the tweet continued.

Statement from Wendy Rogers:

In a 24 to 3 vote today, the Arizona State Senate passed a motion to launch an ethics investigation regarding a comment I made on social media. That motion only came after Senate Democrat Leadership revealed minutes before floor proceedings were to begin, that they were going to vote to expel me from office. Their motion to expel would have come without any sort of investigation or due process.

Sadly, my comment was taken completely out of context and became a false narrative that's now the focal point of a firestorm created by certain race-obsessed members of the media. Unfortunately, our Democrat members of the Senate are now turning this issue into a political tool and are continuing to perpetuate this erroneous message in an effort to foment division within our party.

Let me be very clear: I do not condone violent crime or racism. My heart breaks for those who lost their lives as well as for their families in this weekend's shooting in Buffalo, New York. I pray justice is brought to the perpetrator. The person responsible for this heinous crime should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I denounce this tragic act as well as any and all other violent crimes that are spreading into communities across our country.

I'm grateful to our Republican Leadership Team for fighting to give me due process in this matter, and I am certain that once the facts have been analyzed, I will be vindicated.

Statement from the Arizona Democratic Party:

Following this weekend’s act of terrorism in Buffalo, New York where a white man murdered 10 people and injured 3 others, and the revelation that the shooter was motivated by racist conspiracy theories pushed by GOP extremist Wendy Rogers, Arizona Senate Democrats called on their Republican colleagues to join them in voting expel Senator Rogers from her elected office. Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black, and a detailed manifesto was found connected to the shooter that documented his belief in the "Great Replacement Theory" as motivation for the violence.



Not only was Rogers’ initial reaction to this horrific incident to spew yet another conspiracy that the shooter was a federal agent, but she has a documented history of pushing and defending the racist "Great Replacement Theory." In March, the Senate took a bipartisan vote to censure Rogers for her involvement with white nationalists, and today by a vote of 24-3 the Arizona Senate voted to hold, yet another, ethics investigation into Roger’s hateful rhetoric.



Following the Senate vote, ADP Chairwoman Raquel Terán and ADLCC Chairwoman Rebecca Rios released the following statement demanding stronger action:



"The behavior of Wendy is downright abhorrent, and the fact that she is able to remain an elected official and use her platform to incite violence is unacceptable. Arizona families will not be safe so long as people like Wendy remain in office. The failure of the GOP, Senate President Fann, and Governor Ducey to hold her accountable and take action against her shows that their loyalties lie not with Arizonans, but with violent extremists. Arizona Democrats will not sit idly by and be complacent as Wendy continues to endanger the lives of Arizonans and Americans. Hate has no place in Arizona, and Wendy Rogers has no place in our State Senate."

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black people. Another Black person and two white people were wounded. Officials are investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

What happened?

A white 18-year-old wearing body armor and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday outside Tops Friendly Market. It’s a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo.

The gunman broadcast the shooting to a small audience on Twitch, which said it removed the video from its platform in less than two minutes.

According to police, the gunman began shooting in the parking lot. Inside, he exchanged gunfire with a security guard, who was killed, before stalking through the aisles and shooting shoppers.

At one point, he trained his weapon on a white person cowering behind a checkout counter, but says "Sorry!" and doesn’t shoot, as seen in portions of the livestream video circulating online.

Who is the suspected gunman?

Police have identified the gunman as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York. Conklin is a small town about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo, not far from the Pennsylvania state line.

Officials said the rifle Gendron used in the attack was purchased legally but the magazines he used for ammunition were not allowed to be sold in New York.

After the shooting, Gendron appeared before a judge in a paper medical gown and was arraigned on a murder charge. He has pleaded not guilty.

A document circulated widely online seemingly outlines Gendron’s racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs. Among them was a desire to drive all people not of European descent from the U.S. The document seemed to draw inspiration from the gunman who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.

Authorities said Gendron had researched local demographics and conducted reconnaissance as part of his efforts to target Black people.

The document also says Gendron considered killing more people after the supermarket, including people on the streets and perhaps another store.

Authorities say that Gendron had made a "general" threat at Susquehanna Valley High School last June that resulted in state police being called. He was 17 at the time and underwent a mental health evaluation at a hospital.

Who are the victims?

Police said the 13 victims, including the wounded, ranged in age from 20 to 86.

The 10 dead include Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo police officer working as a security guard at the store. Salter fired multiple shots at the assailant, striking his body armor at least once, although the bullet did not pierce. Officials called him a hero who saved lives by running toward danger. A local resident said he cared about the community and looked after the store.

Ruth Whitfield, 86, was picking up groceries after visiting her husband at a nursing home, as she did every day. She was the mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, who told The Buffalo News she was "a mother to the motherless" and "a blessing to all of us." Whitfield attributed his mother’s strength and commitment to family to her religious faith.

Katherine Massey, 72, was "a beautiful soul" who was killed while shopping, sister Barbara Massey said.

Heyward Patterson, 67, was a deacon at a nearby church. He’d gone by the church’s soup kitchen before heading to the supermarket, where he offered an informal taxi service and would drive people home with their bags.

The other people killed in the shooting were Roberta A. Drury, 32, Margus D. Morrison, 52, Andre Mackneil, 53, Geraldine Talley, 62, Celestine Chaney, 65, and Pearl Young, 77. The injured included Zaire Goodman, 20, Jennifer Warrington, 50, and Christopher Braden, 55.

What do we know about the rifle used in the shooting?

Gendron bought the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting at a store in Endicott, New York, within the past few months, according to the store’s owner.

Robert Donald, owner of Vintage Firearms, told ABC News and The New York Times that he has records of the purchase, but does not remember selling the rifle to Gendron. He said Gendron passed an instant background check on the day he bought the weapon. He said federal agents informed him that the rifle he sold to Gendron was used in the shooting.

"I mean, who would do this," Donald told ABC News. "I’ve been open since 1993 and this is the first time there has been any kind of a problem."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.