Arizona gun store's 'Beto Special' sells out in four hours

An Arizona gun store turned Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's bold calls for gun confiscation into a frenzy of sales, as its owner told "Fox & Friends First" Thursday that the "Beto Special" for AR-15s and other rifles sold out in four hours.

Matt Boggs, owner of Alpha Dog Firearms in Tempe, told host Heather Childers that he wasn't intending to make a political statement, but got the idea for a special sale after seeing the former Texas congressman's comments on Facebook.

"I said, maybe I'll sell 20 rifles and see what happens. We're a really small store, so just the attention we've gotten from this whole thing and the positive response has been amazing," said Boggs, who previously announced the sale of discounted AR-15s and other similar rifles for $350.

Appearing Wednesday on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," O'Rourke was asked point-blank if he was in favor of "gun confiscation."

"Yes," O'Rourke firmly responded. "When it comes to AR-15s and AK-47s, weapons designed for use on a military battlefield — the high-impact, high-velocity round that is fired from those weapons. When it comes to those weapons... the answer is yes."

The former Democratic lawmaker warned Chris Cuomo not to fall for the "fearmongering" he suggested was being pushed.

O'Rourke received a spirited round of applause at last week's debate when he responded "hell yes" to a question on whether he favors taking guns like the AR-15 away from law-abiding citizens.

O'Rourke often touts the support he's received for his proposals from law-abiding gun owners, but Boggs said that is not what he has observed in his community.

"You're giving up your Second Amendment right. It's not as simple as, 'Hey, I want someone's freedom and I'm gonna give away this cookie,'" said Boggs, adding that mass shootings are a "very complex problem" and there is no simple answer.

"This is not something that is going to be a one-step solution," he said. "This is gonna require some actual thought ... As a law-abiding citizen, my firearms are as safe as my cellphone, in my opinion. ... It's an inanimate object."

