Arizona judge allegedly urinates outside near courthouse; ICE investigation on I-17 l Morning News Brief

From an Arizona judge allegedly caught on police body camera video urinating in public near a courthouse to a law enforcement incident involving ICE agents along a Valley freeway, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 29.

1. Judge resigns after alleged incident

What we know:

Arizona Superior Court Judge Kristyne Schaaf-Olson resigned days after police body camera footage allegedly showed her urinating in public near a courthouse.

Dig deeper:

Shaaf-Olson's husband, Jason Olson, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of resisting arrest and obstructing a police investigation.

2. ICE incident on Phoenix freeway

What we know:

A law enforcement incident involving ICE agents blocked an exit ramp along northbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven't released any details on the incident. FOX 10 has reached out to ICE for more details.

3. Deadly police shooting in Mesa

Officer-involved shooting on Oct. 29 near Sossaman and Ray Roads in Mesa. (KSAZ-TV)

What we know:

A shooting near Sossaman and Ray Roads left an officer injured and a suspect dead.

Dig deeper:

Police say the suspect opened fire from inside a vehicle after being stopped by a grappler. One officer was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was found dead inside the car.

4. No SNAP benefits in November

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that SNAP benefits will not be issued in November if the government shutdown continues.

By the numbers:

Data shows that 855,273 people in Arizona received SNAP benefits as of September 2025, including around 508,000 adults and 347,000 children.

5. Valley thrift shop helps families losing SNAP benefits

Local perspective:

E.P. Bradley and Kayla Long, owners of King Pigeon Thrift & Vintage in Phoenix, are transforming an entire room of their shop into a free pantry. Starting Nov. 1, the doors will open for people to take canned goods, fresh produce, meats, and cheeses, all at no cost.

What they're saying:

"I've had food insecurity growing up. My mom was a single parent, so it's something that hits very close to home," Long said.

A look at today's weather

