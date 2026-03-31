Arizona lawmakers push for fuel waiver to cut gas prices amid ongoing Iranian war

The Brief Arizona lawmakers and Senator Ruben Gallego are pushing for an EPA fuel blend waiver to bypass expensive summer gasoline, potentially saving drivers 40 to 50 cents a gallon. The price surge is being attributed to California refinery shutdowns and global supply disruptions caused by the ongoing war in Iran. While a national waiver from the Trump administration will allow ethanol-blended gas this May, state leaders are also exploring mileage reimbursement hikes and tapping crude oil stockpiles.



Arizona lawmakers say they’re working to bring down gas prices, pushing for a fuel blend waiver that Sen. Ruben Gallego says could bring savings of up to 50 cents a gallon within a week of being approved.

What we know:

Arizona’s summer blend fuel is always a bit more expensive. But this year, California refineries are shutting down and global oil supply out of Iran is being cut off. So Arizona politicians want a waiver to stop using the summer blend, and hopefully, bring down prices at the pump.

"What is the point? The real problem with gas prices is the war in Iran. I mean let’s face the elephant in the room," said State Sen. Mitzi Epstein, LD12-D. "The war in Iran is the problem with gas prices and we can play around with our blends until we’re blue in the face. But it’s still the war in Iran is causing gas prices to be high. So if we don’t want to do anything about that—then gas prices are going to continue to be high."

By the numbers:

Asking environmental regulators for a fuel blend waiver, specifically for Arizona, is also what Sen. Gallego is proposing—guessing the waiver could save drivers anywhere from 40 to 50 cents a gallon.

"There’s no reason why Arizona should be paying more for this very, very expensive blend," Gallego said. "And I think that’s a legitimate request that we can get the EPA to waive that and start saving money right away."

Big picture view:

Gallego also proposes getting the IRS to increase mileage reimbursement for small businesses including rideshare and food delivery drivers, as well ensuring Arizona can tap into the government’s emergency stockpile of crude oil.

"The only problem with that is that will take a longer time," Gallego said when asked about Senator Mark Kelly’s push to suspend the federal gas tax—a savings of 18 cents a gallon. "And I would support it. That you actually have to have a vote on, it has to go through the House and Senate and be negotiated."

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Local perspective:

At the state level, Rep. Julie Willoughby decided to drop her bill to suspend Arizona’s gas tax, which would have been another 18 cents savings a gallon.

"During these conversations, I was in contact with the EPA under the Trump administration and learned they were very much in favor of a waiver," Willoughby said. "A waiver would have gotten us more permanently out of the high gas prices."

What's next:

It’s worth nothing the Trump administration and EPA passed a national waiver. That allows ethanol-blended gas to be sold in summer and relaxes air quality standards. Arizona drivers should see some lower gas prices from that starting in May, but only for 20 days.