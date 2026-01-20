Arizona lawmakers urge FEMA to reconsider disaster aid for rural counties

The Brief Four Republican congressmen from Arizona are urging FEMA and President Donald Trump to reconsider a denied disaster declaration for Gila and Mohave counties, following September flooding that updated assessments now value at $100 million in damages. The federal agency previously rejected a $33 million request for infrastructure and debris removal, claiming the state could handle the costs, but lawmakers argue rural communities lack the resources to manage the recovery estimates.



Four Arizona GOP congressmen are calling on federal officials to reverse a decision denying disaster relief funds to Gila and Mohave counties following devastating floods in September 2025.

What we know:

Reps. Eli Crane, Andy Biggs, Juan Ciscomani, and David Schweikert sent a letter to President Donald Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requesting a reconsideration of the state’s disaster declaration.

The move comes after FEMA denied an initial request for $33 million intended to cover infrastructure repairs, debris removal, and emergency response. In its denial, the agency stated that the costs associated with the flooding were within the capabilities of the state to manage.

However, the lawmakers argue that a new assessment shows the financial impact is far greater than originally reported, with total damages now estimated at $100 million.

Crane, whose district includes Gila County, said he is working with FEMA to emphasize the specific needs of rural Arizona. He noted that the geographical and economic challenges faced by these communities make federal assistance vital for recovery.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Flooding aftermath in Globe, Arizona on Sept. 29, 2025.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about the letter, and what the congressmen are asking for.