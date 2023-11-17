Arizona man died while hiking on Grand Canyon area trail

Officials with the National Park Service say a hiker is found dead along a trail in the Grand Canyon National Park.

In a brief statement, park officials say they were alerted of an emergency by a personal locator beacon on the Bright Angel Trail, about 1.5 miles north of Havasupai Gardens.

"A hiker was reported unresponsive, and a rescuer immediately responded on foot from Havasupai Gardens," read a portion of the statement. "Additional National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel responded via helicopter. Upon arrival, rangers pronounced the hiker deceased."

The person who died, according to officials, is 65-year-old James Handschy of Oracle. The town is located northeast of Tucson.

Handschy, officials said, was trying to hike from the South Rim to the river and back when the incident happened.

"An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner," read a portion of the statement.

(FOX Television Stations)

