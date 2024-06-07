Arizona man indicted for attempted murder in shooting of his parents

article

A man accused of shooting his parents last month at their Chandler home has been indicted for attempted murder.

The shooting happened on May 13 at a home near McQueen and Ocotillo Roads.

Chandler Police say they received a 911 call from a woman saying her son, 19-year-old Jeremiah Blair, shot her and her husband.

When officers got to the scene, Blair was unarmed and waiting for them in the driveway, court documents said.

The victims were hospitalized in stable condition. One of them required surgery.

Blair allegedly set up a camera to record the shooting and said he originally planned to shoot his parents on Mother's Day.

"Defendant showed remorse for the fact that his parents will live," court documents read. "Defendant knew [his] actions [were] wrong, but still attempted to shoot and kill his parents."

Blair remains jailed on a $750,000 bond. His trial is set for September.

"We can never truly know what causes a son to attempt to end the lives of the people who raised him, but we can certainly agree it is a heinous act," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "Our job now is to hold him accountable."

