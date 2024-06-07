Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Arizona man indicted for attempted murder in shooting of his parents

By
Published  June 7, 2024 8:38am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Jeremiah Estel Blair (Courtesy: Chandler Police) article

Jeremiah Estel Blair (Courtesy: Chandler Police)

PHOENIX - A man accused of shooting his parents last month at their Chandler home has been indicted for attempted murder.

The shooting happened on May 13 at a home near McQueen and Ocotillo Roads.

Chandler Police say they received a 911 call from a woman saying her son, 19-year-old Jeremiah Blair, shot her and her husband.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

When officers got to the scene, Blair was unarmed and waiting for them in the driveway, court documents said.

The victims were hospitalized in stable condition. One of them required surgery.

Blair allegedly set up a camera to record the shooting and said he originally planned to shoot his parents on Mother's Day.

Related

Man allegedly tried to kill his parents because he was 'upset over his upbringing' | Crime Files
article

Man allegedly tried to kill his parents because he was 'upset over his upbringing' | Crime Files

Court documents are giving us more details on a man's alleged plot to kill his parents at their Chandler home.

"Defendant showed remorse for the fact that his parents will live," court documents read. "Defendant knew [his] actions [were] wrong, but still attempted to shoot and kill his parents."

Blair remains jailed on a $750,000 bond. His trial is set for September.

"We can never truly know what causes a son to attempt to end the lives of the people who raised him, but we can certainly agree it is a heinous act," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "Our job now is to hold him accountable."

Map of where the shooting happened