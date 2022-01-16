Arizona mom and daughter launch inspirational T-shirt line

A positive attitude and a kind word goes a long way.

An Arizona woman and her daughter feel so strongly about spreading that message, they put it on a shirt.

Cathy Cardenas and her daughter Hope started Hope Wear T-Shirts, which offers messages everyone can get behind.

"It is an inspirational T-shirt company that we started to help kind of bring joy to people," Cardenas said.

What Cardenas and her daughter are most proud of is the fact that they give back. Proceeds from sales go to three different charities: Fresh Start Women's Foundation, Hope Mental Health Foundation and Veterans Matter.

"I think these organizations together really help strengthen our community," Cardenas said.

More info: https://www.hopewearclothing.com/

More Community Cares

