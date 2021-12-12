Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Builder's Alliance holds holiday toy drive

By
Published 
Community Cares
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona Builder's Alliance holds holiday toy drive

The Arizona Builders Alliance is calling on construction workers across the state to help them make a difference in the lives of hundreds of children in need this holiday season.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Builder's Alliance is asking for help to make some holiday wishes come true.

There's a huge pile of toys at TDIndustries in Phoenix. Normally, workers will fill the whole area with toys, making the pile twice as high, according to Chris Brown, spokesperson for the facility services and mechanical construction company.

While they built the very stadium the Arizona Cardinals play in, TDIndustries is helping to build something else important: a special Christmas.

"Over the next week or so, TDIndustries will see trucks of contractors coming in with toys to fill up this entire space," said Brown. "They're amazing people and an amazing industry of folks."

The Arizona Builders Alliance (ABA) is calling on construction workers across the state to help them make a difference in the lives of hundreds of children in need this holiday season. As a part of their annual toy drive, the ABA Community Service Board started collecting toys, gifts, and donations for five nonprofit organizations that serve more than 1,880 children.

Erica Lang says ABA has been doing this for 13 years. Last year was ABA's biggest year, and she hopes to beat that record this year.

"The main organization is Sunshine Group Homes which services foster children who have been pulled out of their families for a variety of reasons, and it specifically [helps] 330 children with this organization, but all of the overflow they distribute for us," Lang said. 

The drive is a group effort. Lang says the construction industry is made up of some of the most generous people out there. As Brown watches the donations come in, he can only agree.

"I've been in construction for the last 30 years - to me, it's family," Brown said. "Arizona is a really big market. It's a small market in the sense that in the contractor community, mostly all of us that have been doing it for some time by and large know each other. And I'm not surprised, because I know those great people."

Donate here: https://eventinterface.com/toydrivedonations/

