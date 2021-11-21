Arizona tequila company donates to nonprofit helping families with special needs children

An Arizona tequila company is giving back and pledging to make a difference one bottle at a time.

Since 2009, the Senor Rio Tequila Brand has enjoyed much success with their all-natural small batch and artisanal tequila.

"I am pledging for every bottle of tequila that sells to give $1 to We Care Crusade so that we can help families one bottle at a time, one family at a time, one child at a time," said Senor Rio CEO and cofounder Deborah Medina Gach.

Gach recently created the nonprofit We Care Crusade, which was inspired by her graddaughters.

"It's a 501c3 and it was something that was in my heart," Gach said. "My granddaughters have special needs, they're 5-year-old identical twins, Katalina and Claudia. So this is dedicated to them."

Debbie has pledged to donate $1 for each bottle sold and is asking others to join her crusade to make a difference, whether it's big or small.

"If we can provide something, whether its a wheelchair, a bicycle, a night out for the parents, something that will put a smile on their face," Gach said. "We want to make a difference no matter how small, so that's what We Care Crusade is about - just helping those that need a little extra help in raising children."

Gach has big plans in the future to raise more money for local families that have children with special needs.

"I want to do toy drives and have different fundraisers, silent auctions and raise money for these families, but everything in time - like I said, it was just founded and it's in its infancy but we are prepared to help and willing to give back."

