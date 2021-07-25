Expand / Collapse search
Nonprofit builds affordable housing community in central Phoenix

Community Cares
Community Cares: Nonprofit builds affordable housing community in central Phoenix

PHOENIX - An Arizona nonprofit that has been working for years now to help the underserved achieve stable living is now celebrating the grand opening of a new development, which aims to get even more people in affordable housing.

Trellis is an organization that intends to help create home ownership opportunities for people with low and moderate incomes.

Patricia Duarte, president and CEO of the nonprofit, says this latest project consists of a modern 20-unit townhome community.

An open house was held this week to show off the housing near 16th Avenue and Colter. The units are three-story, two-bedroom townhomes with private garages, patios and energy efficient appliances.

The concept for the community was discussed in 2015, and it's been quite the journey since then, according to Duarte.

"We have gone through many challenges, highs and lows, but we are here, ready to show it to our community," Duarte said. "We are very thankful to the residents of this community that have been part of this process."

The project was made possible with a large grant from JPMorgan Chase or other construction financing companies.

"Ideally we are looking for a household that is looking for a two-bedroom, and depending where their income level is at, there could be some down payment and closing cost assistance to help bridge that gap," Duarte explained. "But that is getting more challenging as the market continues to increase in price."

More about Trellis: https://trellisaz.org/

