Arizona mother allegedly decapitated by her son; Phoenix saw rather dry monsoon season | Nightly Roundup

From a shocking murder in the West Valley to a cell service outage that affected Verizon customers, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 30, 2024.

1. Police: Arizona mother decapitated by her son

Teresa DeJesus Cruz Rubio (left) and Alejandro Gonzalez (right)

The victim, 49-year-old Teresa DeJesus Cruz Robio, was found dead on Sept. 27. Her son, Alejandro Gonzalez, is accused of killing the victim just hours before her surprise birthday party.

2. Small business shares worries as port strike looms

(Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

With their contract expiring at midnight, the International Longshoreman's Association says its 85,000 members will hit the picket lines on Oct. 1, which could impact ports along the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico, and can also impact stores in the Phoenix area that sell imported goods.

3. Latest on Verizon outage

(Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A widespread Verizon outage that began Monday morning have been "fully restored" after customers' experienced network disruptions for hours.

4. 'House of Horrors' animal abuse suspect indicted

April McLaughlin (Photo Courtesy: MCSO)

Chandler woman at the center of an animal abuse investigation has been indicted on multiple counts of theft and fraud, said officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

5. Nonsoon? Phoenix had one of the driest monsoon seasons on record in 2024, per NWS

Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix recorded 0.74 inches of rain for the monsoon season this year, according to figures released by the National Weather Service.

