Arizona mother whose baby died of fentanyl overdose sentenced to prison

An Arizona woman will spend nearly a dozen years behind bars after her baby died of a fentanyl overdose.

In September 2022, Gabrielle Marshall was arrested after her 13-month-old son died at the hospital after he was found not breathing at a Scottsdale home.

Investigators say the child was found with a pill under his tongue. Marshall administered Narcan to her son before paramedics also gave him the overdose treatment.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Marshall, 34, was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation. Marshall pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse in April.

"Losing a child is an immeasurable agony; but knowing that because of your addiction your child is gone is something this mother will have to live with for the rest of her life," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.