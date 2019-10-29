Arizona nurse pleads not guilty to helping man end life

A registered nurse has pleaded not guilty to killing a friend in Southern California who'd asked her to help him die after a romantic breakup.

Authorities say 58-year-old Kristie Koepplin of Peoria, Arizona entered a not guilty plea to murder on Monday in Orange County. She was released after posting $1 million bail.

Kristie Koepplin

Prosecutors contend Koepplin lethally injected Matthew Sokalski with drugs last year. His body was found in a Mission Viejo hotel room.

"We don't believe that statement is even close to accurate," said Michael Guisti, the attorney for Koepplin. "That's a conclusion they came to after very broad-stroke evidence that was found. It isn't sufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that my client had anything to do with his death."

The Orange County Coroner's office says Sokalski's cause of death is lethal intoxication. One of the drugs in his system was pentobarbital, which is used during assisted suicide and executions for capital punishment. The manner of his death was ruled undetermined.

"The DA is being overzealous and I can't comment on specific details," said Guisti.

Advertisement

Koepplin was arrested two weeks ago in Peoria where her and her husband had just moved.

She could face 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

During her first court appearance, Koepplin appeared to have been blindsided by the arrest, unaware that she was accused of murder.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer says California's right-to-die law applies only to terminally ill adults and says it's "beyond disturbing" that a nurse allegedly took a life.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.