Arizona nurses face obstacles getting the COVID-19 vaccine

The coronavirus vaccine rollout is not going as expected, health experts say, as the goal of getting 20 million Americans vaccinated by the end of 2020 fell short by a lot with just three million inoculations.

About 80,000 vaccinations have been administered in Arizona, but even some nurses on the frontlines of the virus are having problems getting doses.

Dawn Cato, CEO of the Arizona Nurses Association, says the big problem for nurses in the area is accessibility. There are only so many locations where they can get the vaccine and especially during this most recent surge.

"It could be the rollout, it could be the location, the time it’s available," Cato speculated, adding, "They are working extra shifts. It could be the fatigue of having to go to a specific place in their off-hours."

For the most part, Cato says, the vaccine is not being administered in hospitals, so nurses are having to use their very limited off time to drive to a different location to get the vaccine.

RELATED: About 80,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Arizona

Advertisement

Then there are a few that are concerned about possible side effects. "They are concerned perhaps, by the way the rapidness with how the vaccine was rolled out," Cato said.

The association is encouraging all nurses to get vaccinated, believing in its safety and effectiveness in combating the virus.

"Have done research, we advise for the vaccine and when they call with concerns, we provide them with research and information," Cato said.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, she says, as more doses become available and more locations open up.

"I think most of the nurses do want the vaccine," Cato said, adding, "Once they get the vaccine at each of the hospitals and it is much more convenient, I think the nurses will get it much more regularly."