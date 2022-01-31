Arizona Photo of the Day - January 2022

article

Want to be featured for our photo of the day?

Share your images of Arizona's beautiful landscapes. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views. Don't forget to include the location!

Choose one of the following ways to submit your photos:

Please note that if you send a photo via email or social media, we will be contacting you for permission to use the content.

Jan. 29: Papago Park - Stunning shot of the moon rising over our amazing desert (Thanks to @desertdj for the wonderful share!!)

Jan. 28: As the moon rises, let's kick off the weekend! Stay warm and stay safe out there! Thank you @reminiscement for sharing this lovely photo with us!

Jan. 27: Superstition Mountains - Nothing's better than this iconic Arizona look! Thank you @cassyarchphotography for sharing this beautiful photo with us!

Jan. 26: Sedona, AZ - Cathedral Rock is just breathtaking!! Thanks to @beardy_mcbeardson for sharing with us all!! Expand

Jan. 25: White Tank Mountain Regional Park - Watching the sun rise over the Arizona desert could be one of the most calming things you can do. @lisalou.photos shared this amazing shot with us all! Expand

Jan. 24: Usery Mountain Regional Park - What a beautiful shot of the desert silhouette Thanks to @rsegalphotography for sharing!! Expand

Jan. 23: Fountain Hills, AZ - What a striking shot from yesterday's storm that rolled over Fountain Hills!! Thanks to @samsonite1971 for sharing!!

Jan. 22: The contrast between the blue Arizona sky and Antelope Canyon's red rocks is AMAZINGLY beautiful!! Thanks to @r4clicks for sharing!!

Jan. 21: Is there a more magical place than Sedona?! Thank you @chirag5patel for sharing this gorgeous photo with us!

Jan. 20: Apache Junction, AZ - There's something mesmerizing about sunsets, especially when it's in Arizona! Thank you @arizonaphotoadventures for sharing this beautiful photo with us!

Jan. 19: Saguaro National Park - Snow is good and all, but we definitely miss the Arizona sunset! Thank you @chuck.jentlie.photography for sharing this beautiful photo with us!

Jan. 18: Prescott, AZ - The sky is on fire! Thank you @rluken for sharing this amazing photo with us!

Jan. 17: Ft. McDowell, AZ - How about a gorgeous sunset to wrap up this long weekend! Have a great rest of the weekend everyone! Thank you @just.shoot.this for sharing this great photo with us! Expand

Jan. 16: Tucson, AZ - What a lovely evening sky to wrap up this Sunday! Thank you @neatpicsitake for sharing this beautiful photo with us! Expand

Jan. 14: How about a colorful sunset to wrap up the workweek! Have a great weekend everyone! Stay safe out there! Thank you @viz_pic_annemarie_comes for sharing this beautiful photo with us!

Jan. 13: The Wave, AZ - Is this Mars? Nope! Just Arizona at its finest! Thanks @ktcampbell6 for sharing this beautiful photo with us!

Jan. 12: Tucson, AZ - Just another beautiful desert sunset to brighten your timeline. Thanks to @mdurson for sharing!!

Jan. 11: Sedona, AZ - Small city lights tucked into the beautiful Sedona red rocks Thanks to @mattwilczekphotography for sharing this stunning shot!! Expand

Jan. 10: We love a stormy shot of our desert! Thanks to @photographybysaija for sharing this shot with us all!!

Jan. 8: Saguaro National Park - Can you tell we're obsessed with photos that have both snow and saguaros in them?! Thank you @joshlien27 for sharing this beautiful photo with us!

Jan. 7: Sabino Canyon - Winter is nice and all, but this is the Arizona look we'll never get tired of seeing! Have fun and stay safe this weekend! Thank you @wesahs_ for sharing this beautiful photo with us!

Jan. 6: This is not a look we can often see from the Superstition Mountains! Thank you @filmat11 for sharing this nice photo with us! Expand

Jan. 5: Greer, AZ - Who says we can't use the terms "Winter Wonderland" and "Arizona" in the same sentence? Thank you @puneeth_nv for sharing this amazing photo with us!

Jan. 4: Sedona, AZ - The desert sure looks different with all that snow! Thank you @arsim.marmullaku for sharing this beautiful photo with us!

Jan. 3: Sabino Canyon - Even in the winter, our desert landscape is just so beautiful! Thanks to @wesahs_ for sharing!!

Jan. 2: Kofa National Wildlife Refuge - Can't get enough of all the shots of Arizona during this mild, sometimes rainy, winter we've been having. Thanks to @j.york_photography for sharing!!

Jan. 1: Superstition Mountains - We LOVE this rainy shot of our amazing desert. Thanks to @ashtakespictures_ for sharing this beauty with us all!

