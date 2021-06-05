Arizona reports 277 additional COVID cases, 25 more deaths

Arizona on Saturday reported 277 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths as rolling averages for both metrics declined in the past two weeks.

The latest daily figures reported on the state’s coronavirus dashboard increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 883,314 cases and 17,698 deaths.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600, with 566 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday, according to the dashboard.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 534.9 on May 20 to 446.9 on Thursday, while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 12 to 9.1 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

