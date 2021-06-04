Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site set up at First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

June 4 is the first Friday of the month, and that means it's First Friday in Phoenix.

The event may be back, but there's a decidedly different feel to it due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Streets are not blocked off, while local artists and vendors are set up along the sidewalks for a little bit of normalcy.

"COVID devastated this event and opportunity for artists to sell their work, so being able to support artists in this way is one effort we can offer the community," said Nicole Underwood, Community Outreach Director for Roosevelt Row Community Development.

Usually, the event is all about music and shopping for art, but vaccines were added to the mix on June 4, as Embry Health set up a pop-up vaccination event on Roosevelt Row. Its part of an effort to get the event back to what it was before the pandemic, when 30,000 people would attend.

One-dose vaccine offered at pop-up event

The pop-up event is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and anyone 18 and up are eligible to receive it.

"Being able to stay healthy and safe and vaccinated so that we can bring large events to life is something we appreciate," said Rachel Heuel with Embry Health.

AZDHS Website for COVID-19 Vaccination

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines/index.php

Continuing Coverage

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 resources:

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/index.php

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/es/index.php (In Spanish/En Español)