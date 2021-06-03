Arizona reports 322 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Arizona is reporting 322 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths. The state data dashboard put out its latest numbers on June 3, showing the total number of cases and deaths are now 882,691 and 17,653, respectively.

The number of patients hospitalized statewide for virus-related reasons dipped slightly to 532. Of those, 167 were in ICUs.

Arizona's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases was 575.9 as of June 2, according to data compiled from Johns Hopkins University. It's slightly higher than a day earlier. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths also rose compared to a day earlier to 10.3.

MORE: Find COVID-19 vaccine locations in your area

Meanwhile, less than half of the state's population eligible to receive vaccines has actually been inoculated. More than 5.9 million doses so far have been administered. Around 3.3 million people have received at least one dose. More than 2.8 million have gotten both doses.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic:

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

______