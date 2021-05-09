Arizona reports 448 new COVID-19 cases with 2 more deaths

Health officials in Arizona on May 9 reported 448 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the state’s pandemic totals to 868,830 cases and 17,409 deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The daily cases, daily deaths and the daily hospitalization figure all remained well below the pandemic highs seen last winter.

The dashboard also showed that more than 5.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona.

Over 3 million people — 42.2% of the state’s population — have received at least one shot and nearly 2.5 million Arizonans now are fully vaccinated.

The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals decreased by 20 to 592 on Saturday while the number of ICU beds used by coronavirus patients increased from 184 to 190.

The total number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people were not tested early in the pandemic and because people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

