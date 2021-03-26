Expand / Collapse search

Arizona reports 571 additional COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

By Associated Press
Latest coronavirus numbers in Arizona - 3/26/21

FOX 10's Renee Nelson has the latest COVID-19 data from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services after 571 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths were reported on March 26.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona on March 26 reported 571 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths as the number of virus-related hospitalizations remained fairly stable.

There were 626 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient rooms as of Thursday, down from 628 as of Wednesday but only a fraction of the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The state’s pandemic totals increased to 838,558 cases and 16,898 deaths.

The additional cases reported Friday was four times as many as on Thursday but Arizona’s seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths declined over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The daily new cases rolling average dropped from 1,364 on March 10 to 483 on Wednesday while the daily deaths rolling average deaths dropped from 46 to 33.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

