GOP sheriff candidate placed on leave; President Biden to visit Arizona l Morning News Brief

An Arizona sheriff candidate is being investigated for alleged campaign activities while on duty; President Joe Biden will pay a visit to the Grand Canyon State; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 16.

1. Shakeup in AZ sheriff race

(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The Republican candidate for sheriff, as well as a deputy, have been placed on leave from the Pima County Sheriff's Department following an investigation into campaign activities while on duty. Read more here.

2. President Biden coming to Arizona

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden will visit Arizona next week, according to the White House. Read more here.

3. Political upheaval on Navajo Nation

Buu Nygren and Richelle Montoya

The president of one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. announced he has removed responsibilities from his vice president, saying she no longer represents his administration and should consider resigning from the highest office within the Navajo Nation to ever be held by a woman. Read more here.

4. Kamala Kush, Donald OG pot strains

A chain of marijuana dispensaries in Arizona is offering election-themed strains of marijuana representing the Democratic, Republican, and Green Party candidates for president. Read more here.

5. Man accused of abandoning dog as hurricane approached

Giovanny Aldama Garcia

A man has been arrested and his dog, who troopers say was tied to a pole on I-75 in belly-deep water ahead of Hurricane Milton, is safe in Florida. Read more here.

Today's weather

A warm day in the Valley, but big changes are coming within the next few days. Read more here.