Arizona State celebrates massive homecoming win over BYU

The Brief ASU scored a massive win over BYU to celebrate homecoming. Fans were absolutely fired up and stormed the field after the win. The win vaults ASU up the Big 12 standings and one step closer to the Championship and possibly the College Football Playoff.



A huge win in Tempe today. The atmosphere was electric!

A lot of BYU fans left before the 4th quarter.

The game started with an ASU tradition as fans held their key’s shaking to let the BYU Cougars know they're ready to drive before kickoff.

"This is insane," said one fan.

"15 shades of maroon, yeah," said another.

"Our full potential has been reached so let's go! Forks up!" said another.

It was a homecoming game for the ages: The Sun Devils and Cougars going head-to-head and playoff implications for the Big 12 Championship are on the line.

"We control our own destiny, so if we win, we go to the playoffs," said a BYU fan.

Ticket prices were through the roof on secondary platforms like Ticketmaster.

Even after kickoff, the listings were upwards of $500. The Sun Devils' scored first in Mountain American Stadium.

"Oh absolutely a BYU win. It’s going to happen!" said a BYU fan.

"Goal posts are definitely coming down today," said an ASU fan

Some fans have other priorities, like breakfast burritos, bacon, wings, and burgers.

But most ASU fans are riding the wave of excitement in the Kenny Dillingham era.

"Kenny Dillingham has built a culture here. We're a new team now 8-2, everyone counted us out."

The support system behind the players on the field, their families are soaking in the last home game of the regular season.

"They have really turned this program around. So, to see this moment today and for everybody to be so excited! It’s just surreal," said Mioshi Johnson, mom of ASU player Chris Johnson.

"It makes every hair on my arm stand up right now, I’m just so excited! I just want them to know we are supporting them & see all of their family here loving them. We’re here to do our thing!" said Melanie Smith, mom of Clayton Smith #10.