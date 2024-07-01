Arizona State Fair concert line up announced; arrest made in deadly club shooting | Nightly Roundup

article
From the Arizona State Fair's concert line up being released to an arrest being made in a deadly shooting at a Phoenix club, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Arizona State Fair announces this year's concert series
Featured
A number of musical acts from the 1990s and 2000's will perform at the Arizona State Fair this fall, according to organizers.
2. Suspect caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars' worth of belongings from man's car
Featured
The incident happened along Camelback Road in the Biltmore area, and the victim said some of the items stolen were not replaceable, like photos.
3. Woman arrested in deadly shooting outside Phoenix club
Featured
A suspect has been arrested following a shooting outside a club near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road that left a woman dead.
4. Walmart going digital with shelf price tags
Featured
A big change is coming to thousands of Walmart stores across the U.S. within the next two years.
5. Chilling video shows Ohio woman brandishing knife before fatal stabbing of toddler: police
Featured
Police have released a video they say shows suspect Bionca Ellis walking around with a knife before she allegedly stabbed a child outside a Giant Eagle store.