Arizona state parks preparing for busy Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend is always a busy one for state parks in Arizona, but during the current COVID-19 pandemic, more people are heading outdoors.

On Sept. 3, the Communications Director for Arizona State Parks, Michelle Thompson, says the parks have been busier than usual the last few months, and Labor Day is no exception.

"For the majority of our parks, it looks like reservations have them mostly full or completely full for the Labor Day weekend," said Thompson.

Usually, state parks are busy during this time of year with many people trying to escape the heat. Officials say for 2020, the pandemic is helping people realize what Arizona has to offer.

"A lot of park managers report that new people and first timers are coming to their parks," said Thompson.

On top of newcomers, there are restrictions at state parks. They have capacity limits in place, which means the parks are filling up faster than usual.

"I would say get to the park as early as possible, so you can get in and have fun instead of waiting until there is space," said Thompson.

However, there is still space for travelers this holiday weekend, if they act soon.

"We hope more people will come out and explore, take a road trip," said Thompson.

