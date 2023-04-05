Arizona Supreme Court will not extend death warrant for Aaron Gunches

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled to deny a motion that is aimed at extending a death warrant issued for Aaron Gunches.

According to the ruling, which was issued on Apr. 5, the motion was filed by Ted Price's sister, Karen Price, along with Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. The motion asks the Arizona Supreme Court to extend the date of execution by 25 days, to May 1, 2023, but the motion was denied, without prejudice. The ruling did not state a reason as to why the motion was denied.

The ruling states that three state Supreme Court justices - John R. Lopez IV, James P. Beene, and William G. Montgomery (also known as Bill Montgomery) - were recused from the case. The ruling did not state the reasons behind the recusals.

ACLU issues statement

The ACLU of Arizona issued a statement in response to the state Supreme Court's ruling. The statement from ACLU of Arizona Legal Director Jared Keenan reads:

"The governor is acting well within her executive authority to pause executions pending an independent review. The court has issued a decision that respects the separation of powers and provides clarity for Arizonans moving forward in the state’s administration of the death penalty.

Administering the death penalty is one of the most serious acts the government undertakes. The public should have information about its administration and, importantly, answers about when things go horribly wrong. That’s what the execution pause allows — it gives us answers, which is what we are owed from our government.

A pause on all executions is the reasonable and responsible thing to do to establish honesty and transparency about our state’s execution protocols."

Gunches' execution subject of legal battle and controversy

We have been reporting on the legal battle surrounding the death warrant that was issued for Gunches, who was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of Ted Price, who was Gunches' girlfriend's ex-husband.

Gunches had originally filed his motion for a death warrant in November 2022, but later sought to withdraw the request, arguing that he did not know of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes' intentions of pausing executions in Arizona.

In December that same year, the Arizona Attorney General's Office requested the state's Supreme Court to issue a warrant of execution for Gunches. At the time, Mayes had yet to take office as the state's AG.

Governor Katie Hobbs has vowed not to carry out Gunches' execution warrant, citing a review that she has ordered of death penalty protocols due to Arizona’s history of mismanaging executions. She said executions will not be carried out until Arizonans can be confident the state isn’t violating the law.

Gov. Hobbs' decision on Gunches' execution has sparked criticism from Price.

"Not only has our family been victimized by inmate Gunches and the emotional aftermath of Ted’s murder, we are now being victimized by the governor’s failure to recognize and uphold our constitutional rights to justice and finality," Price said.

"I certainly understand the need for justice for the Price family. We are focused on insuring that we can carry out this execution if required to. Right now we have serious concerns about our ability to do that," Gov. Hobbs said.

Lawyers for Karen Price have argued that Gov. Hobbs did not have a legal authority to disregard the death warrant, but the Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that state law didn't require Hobbs to proceed with the planned execution, even though it wasn't officially called off.

Gunches' execution, if and when it proceeds, will come after the state executed Clarence Dixon, Frank Atwood, and Murray Hooper with a span of six months in 2022.