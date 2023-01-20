Arizona executions paused: Commissioner to review state's death penalty process

Executions in Arizona have been put on hold after Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order that she says will improve and provide more transparency into the state's death penalty process.

The order states that the Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner will review the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, & Reentry lethal injection drug and gas chamber chemical procurement process, as well as execution protocols, and staffing.

Once the review is complete, the commissioner will issue a final report, which includes recommendations on how to improve the process.

"With the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry now under new leadership, it’s time to address the fact that this is a system that needs better oversight on numerous fronts," Hobbs said in a news release. "Arizona has a history of mismanaged executions that have resulted in serious questions and concerns about ADCRR’s execution protocols and lack of transparency. I’m confident that under Director Thornell, ADCRR will take this executive action seriously."

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced her office "will pause all requests for warrants of execution while the review process is pending." Mayes also said she filed a motion to withdraw the warrant of execution for Aaron Gunches, who had asked the state Supreme Court to issue a death warrant for him before filing a motion to withdraw his motion for a death warrant.

"My office will also pause all requests for warrants of execution while the review process is pending," Mayes tweeted. "If executions are carried out at any point in the future, I am committed to providing as much transparency into the execution process as the law allows."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.